3 dead after stabbing incident in one of most shocking crimes in recent Hanover history

The silence of a quiet Thursday morning on East Walnut Street in Hanover was shattered around 10:10 a.m. when police first received calls for a stabbing.

By the time the day was over, three members of a Hanover family were dead, including the perpetrator, and one more was severely wounded in the largest multiple homicide case in Hanover's recent history.

As police officers first flocked to the scene at 950 E. Walnut St., they found a severely wounded 27-year-old male outside of the home who had been stabbed. The injured man then told officers that other family members were still inside.

When officers breached a door to the small duplex rancher, they would discover a horrific scene, with both a 17-year-old male and a 49-year-old female deceased inside the home.

Officials had not released the names of the victims as of Friday afternoon.

Hanover Borough police officers clear a shed with guns drawn as they work to secure the scene where three people died in a stabbing incident at 950 East Walnut Street in Hanover.

Without a suspect in custody, police began a methodical search to secure the scene, clearing sheds and vehicles at gunpoint as they looked for the suspect.

During that time, an ambulance raced the 27-year-old victim to the trauma center at WellSpan York Hospital, where police say he is expected to survive.

Officers wrapped the sycamore trees that line East Walnut Street in crime scene tape and placed barricades on both sides of Witmer Avenue as they worked to secure the perimeter of the scene.

Roughly an hour later, while police continued to investigate the scene, a neighbor alerted an officer guarding the scene's perimeter to a man he saw laying in blood behind a truck in the alleyway a short distance away from the home.

That man, Rogelio Arvizu, 50, was handcuffed by police as he was rushed in an ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital, where he would later die.

Hanover Area Fire & Rescue EMS personnel and police officers move an injured and handcuffed Rogelio Arvizu, 50, to an ambulance after he was found laying in an alleyway behind the scene of a multiple victim stabbing at 950 East Walnut Street Thursday. Arvizu was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of attempted homicide prior to dying of his injuries at Wellspan York Hospital.

Prior to learning of his death, police initially filed charges against Arvizu of two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of attempted homicide stemming from the incident. That case would ultimately be dismissed due to Arvizu's death at the hospital.

Police said in a statement Thursday evening that the incident was believed to be isolated to the individuals involved, and that there was no danger to the community. That was echoed in a report from the York County Coroner's office, where a statement said the incident is thought to have been a domestic incident.

The deaths of the two victims inside the home were characterized as homicides by the coroner's office, while the death of Arvizu was not.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: 3 dead after Hanover, Pa. stabbing incident