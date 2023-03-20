3 dead, suspect in custody in early morning subdivision shooting, Rockdale County deputies say
Rockdale County deputies are investigating a shooting that left three people dead Monday morning.
Authorities said at 12:10 a.m., deputies received reports of gunshots fired in a Honey Creek subdivision.
When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials confirmed that the suspect is in custody.
The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
