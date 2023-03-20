3 dead, suspect in custody in early morning subdivision shooting, Rockdale County deputies say

Rockdale County deputies are investigating a shooting that left three people dead Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said at 12:10 a.m., deputies received reports of gunshots fired in a Honey Creek subdivision.

When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: