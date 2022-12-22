24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County

Investigators say three people are dead in what they believe was a double murder-suicide.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found the bodies of two women in one of the bedrooms. In the living room, deputies found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified them as twin sisters Ruth and Ruby Newberry.

Investigators believe that Ruth’s son 24-year-old Andrew Newberry killed his mother and aunt. He later shot himself. Deputies found his body in the living room.

The cause of deaths for the two women has not been determined. A motive behind the suspected murder-suicide remains under investigation.

