3 dead after SUV crashes into PA train station

Reuters

A Mexican official overseeing an investigation of an incident in which two aircraft nearly crashed on a runway at the country's main airport said on Monday operations at the over-stretched facility would be reduced by 25%. A video of the Saturday near-miss at Mexico City International Airport showed one plane coming in to land just over another one waiting to take off on the same runway. Deputy Transport Minister Rogelio Jimenez Pons said he was concerned about a number recent air safety incidents.