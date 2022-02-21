3 dead after U.S.-built jet used by Iranian military crashes
The plane crashed into a wall of a school in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing the 2 pilots and a person on the ground.
Passersby gather at the site of an Iranian fighter jet crash in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz. The jet smashed into a school, killing two crew members and a passerby, according to authorities
