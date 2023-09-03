3 deadly shootings reported within 24-hour period in Greater Boston area

TechCrunch

For me, the headline “The Robots Are Coming” has been a minor source of annoyance that seems to crop up at least once a week. Other people’s responses are more or less what I was anticipating: robopocalypse/killer robots, a lack of historical context, too much focus on gimmicks and flashy form factors like humanoid robots. “Robopocalypse” is a term I dropped from my vocab a while back, aside from references to the internet’s knee-jerk reaction to any new robot.