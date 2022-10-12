3 deaths reported across Colorado Springs Monday night

Oct. 11—Three deaths were reported across Colorado Springs within the same hour Monday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 19th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, police said. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the incident occurred outside the Wind River Apartments.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The second death was reported around 7:50 p.m., when police responded to an "assault in progress" near Cimarron and Tejon streets. A man was found dead at the scene. Police told KKTV that the man had been strangled outside the Coati Uprise bar and McDivitt Law Firm.

The CSPD Homicide and Assault units are investigating both deaths.

Just before 8:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a body being found on the 500 block of Erie Road, near Memorial Park. Police said the body was that of a female.

The Homicide and Assault units are investigating the death, but did not provide details on the nature of the victim's death.

The identities of the three victims have not been released, and police did not indicate that any arrests have been made.