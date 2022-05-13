3 decade prison sentence given to Peoria man for death of 2-month-old son

PEORIA – A Peoria man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for the death of his 2-month-old son last year.

Zachary Yeo, 23, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 12, 2021, death of his son, Conner.

Because his son was an infant, Yeo could have faced up to 100 years behind bars if he was convicted at a trial. He must serve 100% of his sentence, but will get credit for the roughly six months he's served since his arrest.

A second murder count and lesser counts of aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

A court affidavit filed in the Peoria County Circuit Clerk's Office states that Yeo called 911 about 8:44 a.m. on Nov. 12 to say the boy wasn't breathing. When paramedics arrived, Conner was unresponsive, not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Doctors at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center were able to regain a pulse and the boy was put on a ventilator due to not being able to breathe on his own. He died 11 days later on Nov. 23, 2021, having suffered from severe, blunt-force trauma to the head, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

According to court records, Yeo was accused of shaking or slamming the baby with enough force to cause serious injuries. At the hospital, doctors found bleeding on the brain and found "bilateral subdural hematomas and retinal hemorrhages, which are commonly seen with abusive head trauma," according to court records.

