3 Decatur residents charged with drug trafficking

Feb. 7—Three Decatur residents are in Morgan County Jail facing drug trafficking charges after Decatur police investigated complaints of drug sales and drug activity in a Southwest Decatur neighborhood, according to police.

Teontae Shavez Ray, 30, Skylar Jade Ray, 28, and Layna Kaye Morgan Arcega, 30, were arrested on drug charges by the Decatur police vice/narcotics units on Monday in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest.

The Morgan County Department of Human Resources took custody of two small children in the house at the time of the arrests. They were later placed in the care of a family member.

During the search of the house, investigators found a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, prescription medication, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Teontae Ray was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and three drug misdemeanors with his bail set at $101,900.

Skylar Ray was charged with drug trafficking and four misdemeanors. Her bail was set at $5,900.

Arcega was charged with drug trafficking and three drug-related misdemeanors. Her bail was set at $5,900.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.