All 3 defendants found guilty in Arbery hate crimes trial
Jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying announced Tuesday that they had reached a verdict.
Federal prosecutors are expected to sum up for a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. The prosecution and defense teams finished presenting their cases Friday in a federal hate-crimes trial and closing arguments were set for Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.
Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were convicted of murder and other charges in November.
Wanda Cooper-Jones said she was confident in the Department of Justice's case. She shared her frustration that prosecutors tried to negotiate a plea deal.
US jurors found the defendants violated Arbery's civil rights by attacking him due to his race.
A jury found Travis and Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan targeted Ahmaud Arbery because he was Black.
Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery on a residential street acted out of “pent-up racial anger” and should be convicted of hate crimes, a federal prosecutor told a jury Monday. Defense attorneys argued that the Black man was fatally shot in self-defense and had acted suspiciously during prior trips to the neighborhood. Verdicts on hate crime charges rest not on whether the pursuit and shooting were justified, but whether they were motivated by racism.
