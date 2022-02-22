All 3 defendants found guilty in Arbery hate crimes trial

Storyful

More than 11 inches of snow fell on parts of California’s Sierra Nevada mountains on Tuesday, February 22, as central areas of the state braced for freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said it measured 11.1 inches of snow over 24 hours, from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. This video shows the snowy scene in California on Tuesday morning, the lab said.More snow was expected through the day on Tuesday, according to weather forecasts. The NWS said 19 inches had fallen in Homewood, on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, by 9 am. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful