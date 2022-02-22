All 3 defendants found guilty in Arbery hate crimes trial
Jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying announced Tuesday that they had reached a verdict.
Federal prosecutors are expected to sum up for a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. The prosecution and defense teams finished presenting their cases Friday in a federal hate-crimes trial and closing arguments were set for Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.
Greg and Travis McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, are already facing life sentences for shooting and killing Arbery in 2020
Wanda Cooper-Jones said she was confident in the Department of Justice's case. She shared her frustration that prosecutors tried to negotiate a plea deal.
(Bloomberg) -- When the U.S. last auctioned big plots of ocean to companies that wanted to build offshore wind farms a few years ago, it raked in a then-record-setting haul of $405 million. That’s set to be obliterated tomorrow, when two dozen companies compete to bid on lease areas off the coasts of New York and New Jersey as the scramble to erect wind turbines all along the U.S. coast and decarbonize the nation’s electric grid heats up. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov
Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up slightly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was changing hands at $38,009 at press time. Bitcoin had remained flat throughout most of the day Tuesday after opening at just below $37,000.
The fresh funding will go towards a new reserve to help strengthen the peg for the UST stablecoin.
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared 10% on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump launched his new social media platform. The app, called Truth Social, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares ended 10.2% higher, to $92.90, despite some users reporting glitches for the app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
The scholarly look has taken over a small portion of Instagram, spreading the moody, dark-corner-of-the-library vibe to Gen Z and beyond. The look is a mix of relaxed prepster and coffee-house-chic.
The short-form video feature will be available in more than 150 countries. Management unveiled new ways for people to make money from their content.
A jury found Travis and Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan targeted Ahmaud Arbery because he was Black.
Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) climbed 10% on Tuesday after former President Donald Trump's new social media app debuted on Apple's App Store. Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company plans to take on the likes of Meta Platform's Facebook and Twitter with Truth Social, a social media platform Trump says will "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."
She said the Arbery cases brought justice to the family who fought hard for it.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.
A Trinity County man who had been convicted of murder was killed by other inmates while serving a life sentence in state prison.
Trump's Truth Social app launched Monday. It immediately crashed for 13 hours.
The S&P 500's 1% slump on Tuesday confirmed that the world's most watched stock index was in a correction for the first time since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. investors sold stocks amid growing fears of war between Russia and Ukraine, paring some losses after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a wave of sanctions against Russia. Those geopolitical concerns have added to recent worries about the possible path of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation at 40-year highs.
Authorities say they found the suspect in a garage when they went to a Gulfport home. Here’s more.
Travis Tarver of Oshkosh was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession.
It happened around 1 p.m. at the River Park store.