3 defendants found guilty of murder, robbery, all other charges in 2018 Erie crime spree

Three young adults charged in a deadly 2018 Erie crime spree aimed at drug dealers have been convicted of murder, robbery and a score of other counts following a trial in which the weight of the evidence against them was matched by the depravity of what the Erie County District Attorney's Office called their "horrible crimes."

One of the murder victims was partially paralyzed and had used a wheelchair for decades. He was shot to death in early September 2018 in an ambush as he was sitting on the toilet, naked.

The other murder victim was gunned down while he was in bed in the middle of the night in late August 2018. He was also ambushed in a robbery of drugs and money.

The three defendants, who were 16, 17 and 18 years old at the time the offenses occurred, were convicted of all of the more than 60 counts against them in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

The jury of nine men and three women delivered their verdict at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday after deliberating a little more than 10 hours over two days, including about 3½ hours on Thursday morning. Deliberations started on Wednesday morning. The trial lasted more than two weeks.

Judge David Ridge set sentencing for Jan. 24 for the three codefendants: Christopher J. Bridges and Destin A. Dortch, both now 22, and Raeshawn D. McCallum, 24. They remain in the Erie County Prison with no bond set.

Mourners, at right, pray on Aug. 29, 2018, near the scene of the fatal shooting of Calvin Isaiah, 24, in a residence at East 26th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. He was shot earlier that day.

McCallum, who was 18 when the crimes occurred, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole because he was convicted of first-degree murder and was an adult at the time of the killings. He was also convicted of robbery and attempted homicide, and will be sentenced to additional time for those crimes.

Dortch was convicted of first-degree murder as well as second-degree murder, which also carries a mandatory life sentence with no parole for adults. Dortch will not face mandatory life sentences because he was 17 at the time of the killings and was tried as an adult.

On the murder counts, Dortch will face a minimum sentence of 35 years and a maximum sentence of life and will be eligible for parole. He was also convicted of other charges.

Bridges, who was 16 at the time of the killings, was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges. He will face a minimum sentence of 35 years and a maximum sentence of life and will be eligible for parole. Bridges was also convicted of other charges.

Two murder victims, and two cooperating codefendants

The murder charges stemmed from two cases. The lead prosecutor on the case, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner, said the defendants carried out the murders and robberies to gain credibility on the street. Lightner in his closing argument said the three codefendants participated in the crimes as a kind of "gang-style graduation."

● Calvin Isaiah was fatally shot in a break-in at his apartment at East 26th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Aug. 29, 2018. Isaiah was a son of Erie County Councilman Andre Horton, who attended the trial.

● Phillip Anthony Clark, known as Tony, used a wheelchair because he was left paraplegic after he was shot in 1997. He was killed at his residence in the 300 block of West 29th Street, near Cochran Street, on Sept. 4, 2018. Clark was killed as he sat on the toilet, naked, and pleaded for his life, Lightner said.

On Nov. 13, 2018, during a prayer vigil held for homicide victim Phillip Anthony Clark, Mary Paul, of the Sisters of Mercy, sprinkles holy water outside the West 29th Street residence where Clark, 44, was shot to death on Sept. 4, 2018.

The details of what happened in the killings came from a key prosecution witness, Chinello Blaski, who was 38 in 2018 and is now 43. He is a codefendant with the three codefendants, but he cooperated with the District Attorney's Office and did not go to trial as he awaits a possible plea deal.

Blaski, a self-described drug dealer with a prior record, testified he helped McCallum, Dortch and Bridges in the crime spree by giving them names of drug dealers they could rob. Blaski said he and the crew preyed on drug dealers — some of whom, like Clark, were Blaski's friends — because the dealers would be less inclined to go to the police.

Blaski is charged with second-degree murder and other counts in Clark's death, based on the allegation that he participated in a robbery or other felony in which the victim was killed. He also faces charges in a home-invasion robbery on Sept. 3, 2018, at a residence in the 1100 block of West 20th Street, between Raspberry and Cranberry Streets. The victims were tied up and an attempt was made to set the house on fire.

The defense made Blaski the center of its case, even as the defense lawyers called no witnesses and the three codefendants did not take the witness stand.

The three defense lawyers — Keith Clelland for Bridges, Bruce Sandmeyer for Dortch and Jason Nard for McCallum — derided Blaski in their cross-examinations and closing arguments as a lifetime crook whose testimony could not be believed. Clelland likened Blaski to a human "cesspool."

Erie police Chief Dan Spizarny joins investigators outside the apartment of murder victim Phillip Anthony Clark, in the 300 block of West 29th Street, near Cochran Street, on Sept. 5, 2018. Clark was shot to death inside the apartment on Sept. 4, 2018.

Lightner, the prosecutor, countered that plenty of other evidence, such as DNA, fingerprints and social media postings, implicated Bridges, Dortch and McCallum. Lightner said Blaski's account was consistent with the evidence, and was also consistent with the testimony of another cooperating witness and codefendant, Nicholas Grayson, 32.

Grayson is scheduled for trial in November. He is charged with casing the residence of murder victim Clark and with being involved in a home-invasion robbery that was party of the 2018 crime spree. His cooperation helped accelerate the lengthy police investigation that resulted in the arrests of the Bridges, Dortch and McCallum in 2021.

Even setting aside the testimony of Blaski and Grayson, "evidence keeps popping up everywhere," Lightner said in his closing argument.

Robbery among other charges that ended in convictions

The evidence led to a slew of convictions.

● Bridges was found guilty of second-degree murder in Clark's death based on the allegation that he was at the robbery but did not kill Clark. He was also found guilty of burglary and other charges in the home-invasion robbery on Sept. 3, 2018.

● Dortch was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Isaiah and second-degree murder in the killing of Clark. He was also found guilty of burglary and other offenses in the break-in at Isaiah's apartment the day before Isaiah was killed.

Erie County Judge David Ridge presided over the trial of three codefendants charged in a deadly 2018 crime spree in Erie.

●McCallum was found guilty of first-degree murder in Clark's killing as well as burglary and related charges in the break-in at Isaiah's apartment. McCallum was also convicted of robbery and other counts in the home-invasion robbery on Sept. 3, 2018.

And McCallum was convicted of attempted homicide and other charges in a robbery and shooting on June 18, 2018. The victim in that case said McCallum and a person he did not know came up to him in the area of East 23rd and French streets, shot him in the leg and robbed him of a necklace and a watch.

For one defendant, a dread of 'karma'

Though Bridges, Dortch and McCallum did not testify, the prosecution offered Facebook posts and text messages as evidence to provide a window into what Lightner characterized as their violent personalities. Some of the posts showed Bridges and McCallum with what Lightner described as rifle in the style of an AR-15 that he said was connected to Blaski.

Lightner said the three showed no mercy to their victims, especially Clark, who was in a wheelchair, and that they expressed to others that they wanted to make their mark on the street by killing someone.

Lightner noted to the jury that McCallum himself was seated in a wheelchair at trial. McCallum was shot after the crimes in the summer of 2018.

Lightner also highlighted to the jury a text message in which Bridges said he expected to get life in prison or die early because of unspecified crimes.

"I believe in karma, heavy," Bridges said in the text message.

Lightner told the jury that Bridges, Dortch and McCallum knew what they had done, and realized that they could eventually get caught. He said the three chose to commit murders and robberies because they wanted to make their reputations at 16, 17, and 18 years old.

"They are killing because they want to be killers," Lightner said. "These kids are doing it because they want to be cool."

