3 Delaware men wanted in multiple shootings arrested in Maryland following police chase that began in Harford County
May 4—After a nearly 30-mile car chase that started in Harford County, Maryland State Police troopers arrested three individuals in Cecil County that were wanted in connection to multiple shootings in Delaware, according to police.
Two 17-year-olds from Wilmington, Delaware, have been charged as adults, according to Maryland State Police.
Police say one of them, the driver of an allegedly stolen Jeep Patriot involved in the chase, is charged with four counts of first-degree assault, multiple firearm violations and motor vehicle theft, along with other criminal and traffic-related offenses.
According to online court records for the traffic offenses filed in Harford County District Court, the driver was clocked at speeds of 90 mph.
An 18-year-old, identified as Stanley Jones, of Claymont, Delaware, and the other minor, both passengers in the Jeep, were each charged with firearms violations, motor vehicle theft, and other criminal and traffic charges, police said.
The three individuals are being held at the Cecil County Detention Center, according to police. All three are wanted in connection with violent crimes committed in Delaware, state police said.
Jones was denied bail at a hearing Tuesday. He is being represented by the Cecil County public defender's office. Deputy District Public Defender Jason Ricke said in an email he had no comment on the case.
Online court records for the two 17-year-olds were not yet available Tuesday afternoon and it was not clear if they had legal representation.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police contacted Maryland State Police troopers at the JFK Memorial Highway barrack about a black Jeep Patriot with Delaware tags heading toward the Maryland/Delaware line. Delaware police said the vehicle was stolen and wanted in connection to multiple shootings in Wilmington over the weekend.
A trooper from the JFK barrack spotted the Jeep traveling south on Interstate 95 between Havre de Grace and Aberdeen about 15 minutes later, according to police. The trooper followed the Jeep while a Maryland State Police helicopter was called and additional troopers prepared for a traffic stop.
The Jeep got off I-95 at Exit 77 and traveled north on Route 24 into Abingdon. There, it turned right on to Singer Road where three state police patrol vehicles attempted to make a traffic stop.
The driver of the Jeep rammed two of the patrol cars and fled the scene, police said, traveling south on Route 924, then turning north on Route 24. Troopers pursued the Jeep onto northbound Route 1 in Bel Air, and the chase continued across the Conowingo Dam into Cecil County.
In Cecil County, the Jeep continued onto Routes 273 (Rising Sun Highway), 276 (Jacob Tome Memorial Highway) and 275 (Perrylawn Drive) before the Jeep drove off the road into a tree line, according to police. The three individuals got out of the Jeep and fled on foot into the woods in different directions, police said.
With help from the state police helicopter flying overhead, troopers on the ground located the three individuals — one in an adjacent housing division, one in a nearby trailer park and one hiding in a wooded area near the crashed Jeep, police said. All three were arrested without incident.
Police also said they found two firearms that were discarded during the incident along the route of the chase.
David Karas, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department in Delaware, said because it was an "active and ongoing" investigation, he could not release information about the shootings in which the three individuals were allegedly involved.