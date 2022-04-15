3 deputies wounded and suspect killed in Kansas shooting, authorities say

Three sheriff's deputies were wounded and a female suspect was killed during a shooting Friday in Kansas, officials said.

The incident occurred in Cowley County, about 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and shots were exchanged, Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti said.

The injured deputies are being treated at Wesley Hospital in Wichita and are in stable condition, Falletti said.

The identities of the female suspect and injured officers were not immediately released. The suspect was the only person in the car, Falletti said.

Falletti deferred additional questions Friday to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Two of the wounded deputies were listed in good condition and may be released from the hospital Friday, the KBI said. The third deputy's injuries were more serious but that deputy was also expected to recover, the KBI said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the KBI.

The highway patrol received a "call for officer assistance" shortly before 12:30 p.m., local time, said Nikki Miles, a dispatcher with the agency.

One of the injured deputies was airlifted to a hospital, while the other two were transported by ambulance, Miles said.

She did not know what preceded the shooting. There is not an ongoing threat to the public, Miles said.