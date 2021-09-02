3 detained after alleged gunshots fired in Bemidji

Sep. 2—BEMIDJI — Three people have been detained after Bemidji police responded to a report of possible gunshots being fired on Wednesday afternoon near Red Pine Estates.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to a report of an alleged gunshot fired in the 900 block of 26th Street NW.

Upon arrival, officers checked the area and were initially unable to locate any evidence of gunshots. Officers detained three people in connection to the incident and are working with property managers to examine surveillance video from the area, the release said.

No injuries have been reported to the police. This case remains under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department who was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol, the release said.

