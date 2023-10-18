3 detained and gun found after Tukwila car chase

Tukwila police used a PIT maneuver to recover a stolen car on Oct. 16.

A Tukwila police sergeant saw the stolen car in the 100 block of Andover Park West near Lowe’s Home Improvement around 10 a.m.

The vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint two days earlier in Snoqualmie.

When the driver saw the sergeant getting closer, they started to drive away.

Because of the violent way the car was stolen, the sergeant was able to chase the escaping car.

The sergeant then used a PIT maneuver to disable the suspect’s car on the I-5 Klickitat on-ramp.

Three adults were detained and a gun was recovered. The car was then impounded.

“Carjackings used to be a rarity. Over the past few months, they have become a daily occurrence in cities across our region. The weekend of October 7th, we had two carjackings and an attempted carjacking in Tukwila,” said a spokesperson. “We will use all resources at our disposal to identify and arrest those responsible for carjackings and operating carjacked vehicles in our city.”

Vehicle Stolen in Carjacking Recovered - Three Detained Just before 10AM on October 16th, our dayshift patrol sergeant... Posted by Tukwila Police Department on Tuesday, October 17, 2023