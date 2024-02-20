4 teens detained after multi-county pursuit that started in Tipp City

UPDATE @ 1:03 p.m.:

Four Dayton teens are in custody after a multi-county pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:10 a.m., Tipp City police responded to a hit-skip crash near the Windridge Apartments off N. Hyatt Street. While on their way to the crash, an officer saw the suspect vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which Police Chief Greg Adkins described as stolen.

The vehicle didn’t stop and the officer began to chase after it.

The chase ended when the officer performed a PIT maneuver near Stonequarry Road and Dog Leg Road in Vandalia.

The four occupants of the vehicle, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, were medically cleared and taken into custody.

One 16-year-old has been charged with failure to comply, receiving stolen property, criminal tools, and obstruction. The other three teens have been charged with complicity to commit motor vehicle theft, possession of criminal tools, and obstruction.

Adkins said additional charges are pending.








