3 Disappointing Games That Dragged Down EA’s Earnings

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) recently announced surprisingly weak fiscal third-quarter results. Demand trends were so far below the video game developer's targets, in fact, that the management team lowered its expectations for growth in this fiscal year and well into the next one.

The first step in EA's rebound plan involves having a clear idea about what went wrong over the holiday quarter. To that end, management revealed more data than usual about the performances of its individual titles during the key holiday season period. Let's take a look at the biggest whiffs the company suffered.

Battlefield V

The Battlefield shooter franchise is one of EA's biggest brands, with over 27 million players engaging with its titles in just the past year. Its most recent chapter, Battlefield V, missed management's mark by a wide margin last quarter by selling 7.3 million units, or about 1 million fewer than expected.

Several issues combined to produce that miss, including the fact that competition was fierce across the industry. But two main drivers stood out. First, the company's delayed release put the title up against tough price-based competition in the heated weeks leading up to Black Friday. Second, the lack of a robust Battle Royale mode made the game less attractive as gamer demand shifted further away from single-player experiences. "As a result of these decisions," CEO Andrew Wilson said in a conference call with investors, "we struggled to gain momentum and we did not meet our sales expectations."

Command & Conquer: Rivals

Mobile gaming is a major focus for the company, accounting for over 10% of sales in fiscal 2018. It has become harder to compete in the industry lately, though, and EA said its recent launch of Command & Conquer: Rivals illustrated that fact. The release failed to catch on with casual gamers last quarter despite strong branding and plenty of marketing support.

Executives said it was more challenging than expected to climb up the sales chart on mobile, and to support that claim they said their data shows that industry's top 20 titles are, on average, three years old. EA struggled a bit with other mobile titles, including Madden, so that overall digital bookings in the category were down a brutal 22%.

FIFA 19

There have been some impressive achievements lately in the performance of FIFA, EA's dominant global soccer franchise. It was the best-selling console game in Europe last year, for example. The brand's prior iteration, FIFA 18, set sales records in 2018.