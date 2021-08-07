There are 3 disturbances to track in the tropics, 2 with better odds of development

Howard Cohen
·2 min read

Three systems in the Atlantic have the attention of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what we know from forecaster Daniel Brown’s 8 a.m. Saturday advisory.

Tracking the tropics. There are three systems being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 advisory.
Tracking the tropics. There are three systems being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 advisory.

Disturbance 1

This broad area of low pressure was about 200 miles or so south of the Cabo Verde Islands and carried disorganized showers and thunderstorms. On Friday afternoon, its chances of development over a five-day period were 60%. That’s fallen off by half. But these things can evolve.

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward to westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph,” Brown’s advisory said.

As of Saturday morning, put this one at a 20% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and 30% over five days.

Disturbance 2

“Small but well-defined,” Brown calls No. 2. This area of low pressure in the eastern was about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and had some showers over the waters. As it drifts toward the west-southwest or west over the weekend it could pick up a little tempo when it moves west-northwest over the central Atlantic by mid-week.

The hurricane center calls the same numbers as the preceding disturbance: 20% over two days, 30% over five.

Disturbance 3

A tropical wave with the least odds for formation. But, you know. We’re in the heat of the season so let’s pay heed.

This wave was over the west-central tropical Atlantic and, as of Saturday morning was producing limited shower activity. “Significant development of this system is not anticipated as it moves west-northwestward across the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea during the early to middle part of next week,” Brown’s forecast said.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Near zero. Formation chance through five days: 10%.

The 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, National Hurricane Center advisory eyes three system in the tropical Atlantic waters.
The 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, National Hurricane Center advisory eyes three system in the tropical Atlantic waters.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado State researchers reduce forecast for named tropical storms in 2021

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Researchers at Colorado State University on Thursday reduced their forecast for named tropical storms from 20 to 18 expected in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The closely watched forecast kept unchanged the number of hurricanes forecast for 2021 at nine and the number of major hurricanes at four in what is still expected to be an above-average season, according to the paper released online on Thursday. The increase is in line with the outlook released on Wednesday by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that predicted 15-21 named storms for the season, which began on June 1 and continues to Nov. 30, with peak activity between August and October.

  • Experts call for an active hurricane season as the tropics rumble awake

    As we approach the peak of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the basin is beginning to wake up from its long July slumber. Two expert forecasts released this week call for above-average activity through the rest of the season.

  • Venomous cobra missing in Texas after escaping from owner’s house

    West African banded cobra has not been yet foundMembers of public warned not to approach snake The west African banded cobra is considered shy and and rarely bites humans. But its bite can be fatal. Photograph: Grand Prairie police It can’t claim to be native to Grand Prairie, Texas, but a 6ft west African banded cobra was believed on Friday still to be roaming through the city of almost 200,000 on the outskirts of Dallas after escaping from its owner’s house. The city released a public warning

  • This is how we could solve the retirement crisis

    An unanticipated side effect of the otherwise positive trend toward long-term increases in lifespans is America’s retirement crisis—people saving too little even as retirements periods are increasing. Advancements in healthcare, reduction in infant mortality, overall increases in safety, and improved nutrition and education have resulted in great increases in life expectancy over the last 200 years, with the COVID-19 pandemic a rare and rude exception. Life expectancy at birth in 1930, a few years before Social Security was instituted in the United States, was 58 for men and 62 for women.

  • West Nile virus: another alarming side effect of US drought

    Stagnant water caused by dry weather gives mosquitoes – the insect that spreads the virus – free rein, leading to an increased risk for humans A small stream of stagnant water is all that’s left of a former wetland near Tulelake, California. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP ​​For five days in the late summer of 2018, doctors battled to bring down John Hayden’s high fever. Hayden’s sudden onset of symptoms, including high fever, had everyone stumped, said his daughter Ann Hayden, and his body seemed

  • 11-month-old with COVID couldn't get care in Houston

    The 11-month-old girl, who had to be intubated immediately, is now being treated at a hospital 150 miles away in Temple, Texas.

  • Brian Flores shares Dolphins’ formula for finding right OL combination

    Brian Flores shares Dolphins' formula for finding right OL combination

  • Best Setting for Your Central Air Conditioning

    Utility bills typically shoot up this time of year, as homeowners crank up their central air conditioning. To keep costs down, you might try to skimp on the AC—but that can create squabbles in th...

  • Andre Iguodala returning to Warriors

    The Warriors will retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9.

  • The delta variant is 'ripping through the unvaccinated' and crowding hospitals in Florida, Texas

    COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths were up in nearly all 50 states last week, fronted by Florida and Texas, according to CDC data.

  • South Carolina football quarterback room takes shape as fall camp arrives

    A month after Shane Beamer’s December hire, QB depth was in bad shape. That’s since changed.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Belarusian sprinter received dire warning from grandmother to not return home

    The Belarusian sprinter who refused to return home from the Olympics after upsetting team officials is speaking out. She described the phone call with her grandmother on her way to the airport that led her to seek help from the Japanese police. Imtiaz Tyab reports.

  • Photos capture the remains of the California town of Greenville that was decimated by the Dixie Fire in only 30 minutes

    The Dixie Fire, currently ranked as the third-largest fire in California history, engulfed a small town with buildings dating prior to the Gold Rush.

  • 4 Gorgeous Decor Trends to Try from IKEA's New Fall Collection

    With all items less than $20, the HÖSTKVÄLL line makes it so easy to swap in seasonal style. Welcome these decorating trends into your home with IKEA's fall 2021 collection.

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • Thrown off balance, Adam Scott still searching for equilibrium

    In this gilded world of elite pro golf, arguably no player has been impacted more by the COVID-19 pandemic than Adam Scott.

  • 12 Simple Tricks to Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa

    Create your own calming oasis by employing a few easy decorating ideas. Learn how to create a spa-like bathroom with these design tricks.

  • Shawnee Mission changes course, mandates COVID masks for all schools, all grades

    Shawnee Mission’s new rule is stricter than the one Johnson County approved earlier on Thursday.

  • Gina Krasley Dies: ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Was 30

    Gina Krasley, who was featured in the 2020 cycle of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life, died on August 1. Her death at 30 was announced by family. No cause of death was given. On the show, Krasley opened up about her abusive upbringing, marital troubles and eating issues. She reportedly lost 50 pounds during filming and […]