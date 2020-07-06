Zacks Stocks In The News · 3 Diverse Stocks to Buy Now for Second Half Coronavirus Immunity & Growth

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains looks at three stocks from completely different economic sectors that are poised to grow during the second half of 2020, despite continued coronavirus economic uncertainty.

U.S. stocks soared to start the first full week of July. The Nasdaq hit new highs once again on Monday, driven by big early jumps from the likes of Tesla TSLA, Amazon AMZN, Netflix NFLX, and others.

Wall Street has decided recently to look to the positive signs of an economic recovery as the U.S. slowly tries to return to something close to normal. This is evidenced by the fact that the headlines continue to pour in about spikes of coronavirus cases in states such as Texas and California.

Wall Street might remain in its don’t fight the Fed mode as they chase returns amid the low interest rate environment. Therefore, investors might want to consider looking for stocks that can expand even as the economy slows during the coronavirus.

With this in mind, we dive into three stocks that all hold a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and might continue to prove immune to the Covid-19 downturn.

First, AbbVie’s ABBV acquisition of Allergan has bolstered its portfolio and its dividend yield blows away its industry, as well as Pfizer PFE and Eli Lilly LLY.

Meanwhile, Dollar General DG has outpaced Target TGT and Walmart WMT over the last three years and its sales and earnings are set to surge.

We then close with why stay-at-home standout Zoom Video ZM remains an enticing stock despite its nearly 300% climb in 2020.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research