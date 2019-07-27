3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

There are thousands of publicly traded companies, but the stock market is anchored by large, established businesses. They can anchor your portfolio, too. Many of these businesses have reliable sources of revenue and do well exerting control over the factors within reach. That allows them to return value to shareholders through short-term stock buybacks or long-term dividend streams. And that can go a long way toward helping you build wealth.

We recently asked three Motley Fool contributors for a leading Dividend Aristocrat on their radars. Here's why they chose energy major Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD), water and hygiene conglomerate Ecolab (NYSE: ECL), and spice and flavor house McCormick (NYSE: MKC).

A pink highlighter outlining the words cash flow in a text. More

Hydrogen, helium, and cash flow

Maxx Chatsko (Air Products & Chemicals): They're easy to overlook, but industrial gases drive a lot of the goods and services that make everyday life possible, from scientific research in universities to massive silicon wafer factories. Extracting, processing, compressing, and shipping all of those gases -- whether carbon dioxide and oxygen or more exotic gases like xenon and krypton -- takes a special type of expertise. Air Products & Chemicals is all too happy to serve that niche.

The $50 billion supplier of gases and equipment has been on an impressive streak lately. In the fiscal third quarter of 2019, the business delivered record adjusted earnings per share. In the nine months ended June 30, it reported flat revenue versus the year-ago period, but managed to grow operating income over 7% to $1.54 billion in that span. It enjoyed a significant boost to gross margin and managed to slash selling and administrative costs. In fact, profits could have been even higher if not for $54 million in one-time costs related to a facility closure and cost reductions.

While currency headwinds and a strong U.S. dollar have weighed on the business periodically in recent years, investors have been pleased with the overall trajectory. It has aggressively pursued and won new contracts without jeopardizing its long-term financial targets, benefited from the ongoing global helium shortage, and brought on new production capacity to meet customer needs.

The company increased research and development investment nearly 14% in the last year. It's also aggressively pursuing hydrogen infrastructure for refueling ground transportation vehicles, which may or may not pan out, but you can't fault the business for trying.

Most important of all, investors will find comfort in the company's long track record of beating the returns of the S&P 500 when dividends are included. Shares of Air Products & Chemicals might yield just 2%, but as a Dividend Aristocrat, it has raised its payout annually for over 25 consecutive years. Investors with a long-term mind-set might want to give it a closer look.