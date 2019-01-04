3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

Analysts say we can expect more market volatility this year and that we may be heading for a recession. Retirees and those about to retire are likely especially worried about what such a scenario would mean for their portfolios.

But because retirement is a time of limited ability to generate new income, having a portfolio of stocks that you can count on through good times and bad is particularly important. With this in mind, three Motley Fool contributors find Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), BP (NYSE: BP), and Diageo (NYSE: DEO) ideal stocks for retirees.

This Mickey Mouse dividend is dead serious

Anders Bylund (Walt Disney): The House of Mouse deserves more respect from the dividend-investing community than it gets. With a modest 1.6% dividend yield, the stock is easily overlooked. A quirky semi-annual payout schedule instead of the more common quarterly payouts might also cloud the picture a bit. But Disney is pumping more than $2.5 billion into dividend payments each year and has grown those payouts five times larger over the last decade. And all of this shareholder-friendly goodness is powered by one of the most effective cash machines I know.

Put all of that together, and the forecast calls for stable and rising dividend payouts for the foreseeable future.

At first glance, the pending merger with Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) looks like a threat to Disney's dividend growth, but the deal actually won't drain the company's cash coffers. Instead, Disney will swap out existing Fox shares for freshly printed Disney stubs. And Fox's own dividend policy comes with a billion-dollar annual budget of its own, arguably allowing Disney to make up for the dilutive effect of adding more shares by adding Fox's old dividend budget to the combined company's total payouts.

So we're looking at a peerless consumer brand with miles and miles of proven business muscle, paired with a generous and growing dividend policy. That's an income-generating machine for the long run, and you'll never lose a minute of sleep worrying about Disney's future. Sounds like a winning retirement strategy to me.

Income that keeps coming in

John Bromels (BP): The first thing many retirees will like about BP is its current dividend yield: At a mouth-watering 6.4%, it's one of the highest in its industry. But since most retirement portfolios need to last for decades, a stock's current yield isn't necessarily a good indication that it's right for retirees.

BP has also been posting stellar performance over the past year, thanks in large part to rising oil prices. On a trailing-12-month basis, for example, BP's net earnings have skyrocketed more than 150%. In its most recent quarter, Q3 2018, revenue was up 32.9% and net earnings were up 93.2% over the prior year.

It's great that BP can perform well when times are good, but over the course of 30 (or, hopefully, more) years, a retiree's portfolio is going to encounter slow periods as well. Thankfully, BP and its dividend have a solid track record during turbulent times, too.

During the oil price slump of 2014-17, for example, when many smaller oil and gas companies were slashing dividends, BP held its payout steady. That was possible thanks in large part to its lucrative downstream (refining and marketing) arm, which isn't as dependent on oil prices as its upstream (exploration and production) arm.