3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

In an ideal world, retirement would be a period of relaxation and relatively stress-free living. But that's not always how it pans out. Some individuals find retirement to be more expensive, stressful, or boring than they envisioned during their working years.

One way to make retirement a little more enjoyable is to make your nest egg go further than you thought possible -- and one way to do that is by owning stable, blue-chip dividend stocks.

Retirees should look for income stocks that pay a generous yield (but not too generous) that's supported by healthy cash flows. With that in mind, we asked three contributors at The Motley Fool for their top dividend stocks aimed at retirement. Here's why they chose Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A)(NYSE: RDS-B), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP), and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA).

Disciplined growth at a massive scale

Maxx Chatsko (Royal Dutch Shell): A lot can go wrong for a company with globe-spanning operations, especially if size leads to complexity and inefficiency. Royal Dutch Shell has avoided those pitfalls by keeping it simple and maintaining a disciplined investment strategy. Its success has been compounded by the oil supermajor's massive scale.

In the first quarter of 2019, Royal Dutch Shell reported $6 billion in net income and $8.6 billion in operating cash flow. It expects to generate $28 billion in annual free cash flow in 2020 and then gradually increase that to an astounding $35 billion by 2025. Those figures only require crude oil prices to average $60 per barrel. True, that's a little higher than current prices, but it's also far below the $100 per barrel required a decade ago just to squeak out profits.

Royal Dutch Shell has pledged to maintain its discipline as it redefines the meaning of "healthy" cash flow. It has avoided shiny objects, such as assets in the Permian Basin, because acquisition prices would torpedo its industry-leading return on average capital employed (expected to swell to 12% by 2025). Instead, management plans to return up to $125 billion to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases from 2021 to 2025.

The company is also redefining the portfolio composition of an oil supermajor. It has begun acquiring electric utilities, solar-power project developers, and natural gas utilities in select regions. Low-carbon and renewable-energy assets still make up a small part of Royal Dutch Shell's overall business, but with tens of billions of dollars in additional cash flow per year expected soon, investors shouldn't dismiss the possibility that the company will choose to accelerate its clean-energy transition in the next decade.

