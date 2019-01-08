3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

With the major U.S. indexes on the brink of a bear market, many retirees are likely wondering if they should swap their dividend stocks for safer income investments like bonds. That strategy might work for older retirees, but younger retirees can consider buying some well-known dividend stocks after the recent correction boosted their yields and reduced their valuations. Today a trio of our Motley Fool investors will highlight three stocks that fit the bill -- Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC), and American Water Works (NYSE: AWK).

A beaten-down tobacco giant

Leo Sun (Philip Morris International): Philip Morris International was spun off from Altria Group (NYSE: MO) over a decade ago, with PMI retaining Philip Morris's overseas businesses and Altria retaining its domestic operations. That split enabled PMI to focus more on higher-growth overseas markets.

PMI's IQOS HeatSticks. More

Image source: Philip Morris International.

Like Altria, PMI has been cutting costs and raising prices to offset waning smoking rates in certain markets. It's also diversifying away from traditional cigarettes with alternative smoking products like IQOS, which heats HeatSticks instead of burning them. But unlike Altria, PMI doesn't usually repurchase its own shares to buoy its EPS growth, due to volatile exchange rates and the need to repatriate its overseas cash.

During the first nine months of 2018, PMI's retail market share rose 30 basis points to 38.4% and its shipments (excluding the impact of trade inventory movements) rose 0.3% -- as a 42% jump in heated tobacco units offset a 3% decline in traditional cigarettes. Analysts expect its revenue and adjusted earnings to rise 3% and 5% next year, respectively, and it trades at just 13 times forward earnings.

PMI's forward yield of 6.8% is also at a historic high due to the stock's 33% decline over the past 12 months. PMI has raised that payout every year since its split with Altria, and it spent just 81% of its free cash flow on those payments over the past 12 months -- which gives it room for future hikes. The combination of PMI's stable core business, its low valuation, and a high yield make this a solid dividend stock for retirees.

Invest in what you know -- and need

Dan Caplinger (LTC Properties): Investors who are retired typically need income to pay their living expenses, most of which come in the form of monthly bills. Accordingly, a dividend stock that makes monthly payouts to its shareholders is ideal, and real estate investment trust LTC Properties is a natural choice that serves the retiree demographic in a way that older investors can truly appreciate.

As its name suggests, LTC Properties owns and operates long-term care and senior housing developments. With more than 200 skilled nursing and assisted living properties from coast to coast, LTC Properties has more than 25 years of experience in building and managing a high-quality portfolio of healthcare-related real estate.

That's led to consistent and healthy dividend payments to shareholders. LTC currently carries a 5.5% dividend yield, paying out $0.19 per share monthly. The REIT has also regularly increased its dividend, with 10 boosts since LTC switched from quarterly to monthly dividends back in 2005.

Given demographic trends, the market for senior housing is seeing a lot of demand, and that should help LTC keep its portfolio growing in the years to come. That should help support dividends and make LTC a smart holding for retiree investors for a long time.