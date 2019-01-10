3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has long been a favorite name among dividend investors and for a number of outstanding reasons. Not only has this iconic beverage company raised its dividend payout for 56 consecutive years, but its current yield of 3.28% is among the richest within the entire consumer goods space.

However, there are a few top stocks that offer even richer yields than this Dividend King. Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI), Target (NYSE: TGT), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), for instance, all sport substantially higher yields than Coca-Cola. Should income investors add these three dividend stocks to their portfolios right now? Read on to find out.

Keith Noonan (Hanesbrands): Clothing and apparel company Hanesbrands had a challenging year in 2018. Despite momentum for the company's Champion brand and progress expanding its international business and direct-to-consumer imprint, slowdown for socks and underwear and signs of increased threats from private-label, retailer-specific brands created dynamics that sent the stock tumbling. Uninspiring earnings results and Target's decision not to renew its contract with Hanesbrands for an exclusive athleisure clothing line helped push the stock down nearly 40% over the last year, and shares now trade at less than 7.5 times this year's expected earnings and pack a 4.6% dividend yield.

Hanesbrands dividend yield is higher than it's ever been, and recent movement on the stock suggests that the prevailing view on the company is that it will continue to decline in the highly competitive clothing industry due to commoditization and threats from private-label retail brands and e-commerce. Like any business, Hanesbrands will have to adapt to challenges and shifts in its industry, but the current read on the stock appears overly pessimistic. Total sales for the Champion brand climbed 30% year over year last quarter, direct-to-consumer sales rose 15%, and the company is continuing to reduce operating expenses.

It's worth pointing out that Hanesbrands hasn't raised its payout since 2016, choosing instead to use cash flows to pay down debts from its recent acquisitions push, but the company has tripled its dividend over the last five years and its payout ratio suggests that investors shouldn't be concerned about a payout cut or suspension. Amid the challenges, there's some positive momentum at the company, and its low earnings multiples and big yield should make it a candidate for value- and income-focused investors.

Jeremy Bowman (Target): Coca-Cola is hard to beat as a dividend stock. The company has been paying increasing dividends for 56 years, making it a rare Dividend King, and is a global giant with a number of timeless brands, including its namesake soft drink. Today, Coca-Cola offers a solid dividend yield at 3.3%, but another reliable, consumer-focused dividend payer investors may want to consider is Target.

Like Coca-Cola, Target is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend payout every year for the last 44 years, and it offers a better yield today than Coke, at 4%. Target is also cheaper than Coke, at a P/E of just 11.6, compared to 22.9 for the beverage giant, and Target appears to have better growth prospects as the company is investing in new, small-format stores and e-commerce. It's also benefiting from the bankruptcy of rivals like Toys R Us, Sears, and Bon-Ton Stores.