3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a solid dividend stock, with a yield above 3%. The company's brands are time-tested and well-known, and it's immensely profitable. The company consistently converts about 10% of its revenue into free cash flow.

But despite PepsiCo being a good dividend stock, there are even better options. Three of our Motley Fool contributors have singled out MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI), and Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) as dividend stocks that sport more attractive dividends than PepsiCo. Here's what dividend investors need to know.

Products from PepsiCo's portfolio. More

Image source: PepsiCo.

High yield backed by a great and fast-growing energy partnership

Tyler Crowe (MPLX LP): Finding stocks in the energy sector with higher dividend yields is easy. Just stick a bunch of ticker symbols on a wall, put on a blindfold, and throw a dart. If you want to find a higher yield in the energy sector that you can reliably count on for years with considerable growth ahead, then you might want to take the blindfold off and aim for MPLX.

MPLX offers the rare combination of a reliable payout backed by solid financials, incredible growth prospects, and a corporate structure in which investors and its managing partner (Marathon Petroleum) are on relatively equal footing.

MPLX is one of the nation's largest oil and gas transportation and logistics companies and is structured as a master limited partnership. This business is typically known for carrying incredibly large amounts of debt because the assets -- mostly pipelines and processing facilities -- are expensive to build but require little maintenance capital. That means loads of free cash flow to return to investors. One of the more attractive aspects of MPLX is that it has one of the lowest debt loads in the business, and its cash flow comfortably covers its payout. As of the most recent quarter, MPLX had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.47 (in this business, a number higher than 1.2 is good), and its debt-to-EBITDA levels remain among the best in the business.

MPLX Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) Chart More

MPLX Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts.

Having all that excess cash after each quarter gives MPLX's management ample capital to spend on its growth program, which keeps getting bigger by the day. In the third quarter alone, the company announced a slew of large pipeline projects that will likely require billions in capital spending over the next few years. Also, after buying out Marathon's general-partner stake and the pervasive rights to cash flow that came with it, the corporate structure is set in such a way that both Marathon and public investors are on more equal footing.