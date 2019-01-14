3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does

With the market pullback over the past three months, many investors are looking for lower-risk options for their portfolios. A classic option from the investor tool belt is to look at stable businesses offering a healthy dividend -- for example, ExxonMobil, currently yielding 4.55%. That way, even if a stock price remains flat, investors are still receiving consistent income.

If a lower-risk investing style currently fits you, three Motley Fool contributors believe you should consider TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX), Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), and AT&T (NYSE: T), all stocks with higher yields than ExxonMobil.

Score a nearly double-digit dividend yield

Jordan Wathen (TPG Specialty Lending): This business development company (BDC) is a go-to lender for companies with a story that would never pass a bank's rigid credit committee. Whereas a bank might run away from a complex and hairy loan, TPG Specialty Lending has little issue holding its nose and diving right in.

In recent years, it's lent money to retailers on the brink, overleveraged media companies spiraling toward bankruptcy, and oil companies banks wouldn't touch. But more often than not, TPG Specialty Lending emerges with its principal intact, scoring a fat payday in the form of fees and interest for making loans that few lenders can or will. Considering that its average loan yields more than 11% a year, credit losses have been a mere rounding error over its life as a public company.

In much the same way that real estate investment trusts (REITs) avoid corporate taxes by paying out virtually all their profit as a dividend, BDCs like TPG Specialty Lending enjoy similarly favorable tax treatment. As a result, its shares recently yielded more than 9%, based on regular and special dividends paid over the most recent 12-month period. After a long period of calm in the credit markets, recent turbulence that began in October could be a boon for business as competitors pull back, helping this BDC to grow its earnings by using principal repayments to make even higher-yielding loans.

Cheap valuation meets juicy dividend yield

Daniel Miller (Ford Motor Co.): Investors hunting for a dividend yield paying more than Exxon can find one in the hard-hit automotive industry. Ford investors witnessed the stock shed 38% of its value in 2018, and recognize that the company has much work to do restructuring its business as this cycle plateaus. However, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3 and a dividend yield currently at 6.9%, it's an intriguing option for income investors.

The most important thing for investors to consider is the dividend's sustainability. After all, what good is a high dividend yield if the dividend is about to be slashed or put on pause? Ford executives have asserted that the automaker's dividend is safe and sustainable even during a downturn.

The company puts its money where its mouth is, holding a $23.7 billion cash pile at the end of the third quarter. It has also adjusted Ford Credit to send more cash back to Ford. Previously, cash generated by Ford Credit was kept with that division to grow its lending base, but now that the entity is as large as Ford wants it, roughly $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion in cash will be sent back to Ford -- and that alone could cover about 70% of the dividend.