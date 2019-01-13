3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

For most investors, a dividend isn't nearly as attractive if it can't be counted on to arrive at regular intervals. The dependable nature of a stock's payouts is one of the characteristics that makes dividend stocks an attractive investment vehicle -- providing a buffer against inflation in the broader economy and paving the way for big gains through compounding and dividend reinvestment. Companies that can't be relied on for predictable payouts are the ones that income-focused investors tend to avoid.

To give investors a starting point on dividend stocks that are backed by solid, dependable businesses and can be counted on to cut checks in perpetuity, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a company that will keep cash flowing back to shareholders. Read on to see why McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Boeing (NYSE: BA), and Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) are companies that are likely to pay you for the rest of your life.

Stacks of gold coins. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Fast food and faster dividend growth

Demitri Kalogeropoulos (McDonald's): In 2018 McDonald's celebrated the fact that the Big Mac is still a mainstay on its fast-food menu 50 years after its launch. A lot has changed in the industry over that period, but the chain's viability hasn't ever really been in question. The next half decade should bring investors more of the same generally strong results.

Sure, McDonald's has faced its share of challenges, including adopting to the latest consumer demand shift toward higher-quality, fresher ingredients. It is currently struggling with weak customer traffic in the U.S., which is a problem management is hoping to fix through an aggressive store upgrade program.

Even if the capital investment program underperforms targets, there's no reason to question the strength of Micky D's dividend. Profitability is on pace to reach the mid-40% range, after all, thanks to its refranchising initiative. The fast-food titan is one of the market's most efficient companies at converting those profits into cash, too.

All of that adds up to attractive prospects for long-term dividend growth. McDonald's recently boosted its payout by 15% as part of a capital return plan that should see $25 billion come back to shareholders by 2019, or about $8 billion per year, since 2016. Those are the types of numbers that income investors can celebrate, whether or not they are fans of the Big Mac or any other of McDonald's fast-food products.

Boeing hasn't gone away, nor will it

Rich Smith (Boeing): Asked to pick a dividend stock that "should pay you the rest of your life" back in March, I offered up Boeing as a likely suspect. Ten months later, nothing has happened to shake my confidence in that -- not even Boeing's share price.

When I picked Boeing to outperform back in March, the reasons were simple: Around the globe, two major plane makers dominated the airplane-building business. One was Airbus, a creature of European government subsidies less than 20 years old. The other was Boeing, a pioneer of private aviation with more than a century of longevity under its belt, a superior profit margin, and no lack of new plane orders on which to earn further profits.

Those facts still hold true today.