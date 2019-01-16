3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

Buying stocks in retirement may seem like a risky proposition, but there's no denying that investing in high-quality dividend stocks is one of the best ways to predictably create and sustain wealth over long periods. But not all dividend stocks are created equal.

To help get you started, we asked three top Motley Fool contributors to each find a stock they believe is perfect for retirees. Read on to see why they chose Corning (NYSE: GLW), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

A proven tech leader

Steve Symington (Corning): Shares of Corning are trading nearly 20% below their 52-week high as of this writing, but not as a result of the company's underlying performance. Rather, the glass technologist has pulled back largely along with the broader market in recent months.

But I think that makes a fantastic opportunity for any investor, particularly retirees, to open or add to their position in Corning. As it stands, the 168-year-old tech giant still has a year remaining under its strategy and capital allocation framework introduced in late 2015. Through that framework, Corning is on track to meet its goals for both investing $10 billion toward capturing future growth opportunities -- the fruits of which finally began to show with its most recent quarterly report in October -- and returning at least $12.5 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends. On the latter, Corning pledged to raise its payout by at least 10% each year under the framework -- and after the pullback, its dividend now yields a healthy 2.4% annually.

Retirees should know, however, that this kind of shareholder-friendly approach is nothing new. In fact, I would be stunned if, when Corning's current strategy and capital allocation framework technically concludes later this year, the company didn't simply replace it with another equally ambitious multi-year initiative aimed at compounding the momentum it has already built. That alone makes it a compelling option for investors willing to buy now and trust that Corning will extend its proven knack for beating the market over the long term.

Big yield from a slow and steady giant

Reuben Gregg Brewer (ExxonMobil): Oil is a volatile commodity, a fact on display right now. The oil bear market, meanwhile, has driven Exxon's shares lower and its yield up to around 4.7% -- the high end of its historical range. Retirees looking to add a little income to the mix should be intrigued.