3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

Most retirees want a few simple things from their stock portfolio. Topping that list is above-average dividend income and low-risk growth. That enables a retiree to collect a steadily growing income stream to help supplement their Social Security.

Several stocks that fit these criteria. Three of the top options, which our Foolish contributors are set to take a look at, are material sciences company Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), natural gas pipeline operator Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB), and utility Dominion Energy (NYSE: D).

$100 bills with the word dividend on top. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A 5.5% dividend with room to grow

Maxx Chatsko (Dow Inc.): Can a $41 billion titan of industry really be defined as flying under the radar? Investors could make that argument when it comes to Dow Inc. Although it retained the household brand name of the former Dow Chemical, the company is brand spanking new and comprises the materials science assets of the former Dow Chemical and the former DuPont (not to be confused with the new DuPont, of course).

Despite wielding an industry-leading market share for 14 of the world's most used chemical products, the new company's shares have only managed to match the S&P 500 in their first few months on the stock market. To be fair, that's not much time to make a mark, but investors with a long-term mindset can look over the horizon to see promising potential.

Dow has grown significantly leaner than its namesake. It counts 37,000 employees leading six businesses, down from a headcount of 56,000 toiling away within over 15 business segments at its predecessor. The new business is focused on just three sectors of the economy. The old Dow Chemical slung chemical products into more than 10 parts of the global economy.

The newfound discipline is expected to trim annual capital expenditures to $2.8 billion, sharply lower than the $4 billion per year required previously. That alone should build more resilience into the commodity-linked business, shorten payback periods for investments, and allow management to be more selective when it comes to growth opportunities.

As the full amount of post-separation cost-savings targets are achieved in the coming years, investors should begin to see if management is delivering. The early indications are promising, which makes this dividend stock worth a closer look. Investors who take the leap will earn a 5.5% annual yield for their patience.

High-yield and healthy growth

Matt DiLallo (Williams Companies): Natural gas pipeline giant Williams Companies has turned itself into an excellent income stock over the past few years. The company sold several businesses that had exposure to commodity prices and used the proceeds to pay down debt and invest in expanding its portfolio of stable fee-producing assets. As a result of those moves, Williams now has a much stronger financial profile.

For starters, long-term contracts and other predictable sources supply Williams with 97% of its annual cash flow. Meanwhile, the company only pays out about 60% of that money to support its high-yielding dividend, which is currently 5.9%. That leaves it with a substantial amount of excess cash to invest in growth projects.

Williams Companies currently believes that it can invest in enough expansions to grow its earnings at a 5% to 7% annual rate after this year. That growth rate should support similar yearly increases in its high-yielding dividend. The company should have no shortage of opportunities to expand its natural gas pipeline business in the coming years. That's because North American energy companies need to invest an estimated $23 billion per year through 2035 on new natural gas-related infrastructure projects to support the continent's anticipated growth.