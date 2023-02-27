3 dogs attack and kill someone walking in dark through Florida neighborhood, cops say

Three dogs attacked and killed someone walking in the dark through a west Florida neighborhood, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, on Norris Avenue in a neighborhood of single-family homes north of Pensacola, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“A witness observed a male being attacked by three pit bulls,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The witness managed to scare the dogs away and immediately called 911. Unfortunately, due to the victim’s injuries sustained in the attack, he later died.”

The 911 caller reported the victim may have gone into cardiac arrest during the attack, officials said.

No dogs were found at the scene, prompting Escambia County Animal Control officers to launch a search.

When no dogs were found, sheriff’s deputies joined the search at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“One pit bull was observed and attempted to avoid capture,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The animal was still very aggressive and was shot by a deputy. The animal was captured and is receiving medical treatment.”

A second dog suspected in the attack has also been captured, but details were not released.

Investigators have not said if they know who owns the dogs.

