3 dogs in the care of Houston SPCA, man faces criminal charges after animal abuse caught on Ring video

HOUSTON - "We have to be the voice of the voiceless," said Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.

Every animal lover that watches the video wants to do to him what he's seen doing to a defenseless dog.

SUGGESTED: 47 dogs with infestations abandoned at RV home including puppies, rescued by Houston Humane Society

It happened Monday night at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of North Magregor. First, he kicks the dog. Then picks up the 50 pound dog by one of his back legs and throws him across the walkway. He then threatens to kick the dog again.

"Why would anybody need to fling an animal, throw an animal, kick an animal. That's abuse," Rosen said. "Sadly, we went to the apartment and found two other French Bulldogs that were caged in small cages, had feces on them. We seized all the animals, and we're going to be filing charges on the person who was kicking the English Bulldog."

All three dogs are in the care of the Houston SPCA veterinary staff and care teams.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The man seen in the video is not the dog's owner, but is said to be a friend of the owners.

Subjecting animals to abuse and neglect is animal cruelty is a felony punishable up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Charges have yet to be filed.

"We can not do the work that we do unless the community is the eyes and ears," said Julie Kuenstle, VP of Communications Houston SPCA. "Even if you're not sure a law is being broken, go ahead and report animal cruelty, and we will do a welfare check."

"Animals are not going to be mistreated on my watch ever," said Rosen. "Anybody that's thinking about doing any kind of animal abuse out there, know that we're going to come after you."

A civil court hearing will be held to determine if the animals are returned to the owner or will remain with the Houston SPCA.