3 dogs from Delaware rescues to play in Puppy Bowl, 1 from Lewes hoarding case

Three dogs and more than a few kittens from Delaware animal rescues will appear in Animal Planet's pun-tastic Puppy Bowl XX on Super Bowl Sunday this year.

Moe, the gentlemanly black-and-white mixed breed, and Vanessa, the adorable Yorkshire terrier mix, will play for Team Ruff. Dominic, the black mixed breed with the floppy ears, will play for Team Fluff. In addition, 13 Brandywine Valley SPCA kittens will be featured in the kitty halftime show.

Moe comes from Renee's Rescues, based in Hockessin, but started out in Alabama. He was part of an "accidental litter" that was living outside, according to Renee's Rescues founder Renee Martini. After being treated by a veterinarian, Moe and his littermates were transported to Delaware, where Martini and other volunteers are working to find them homes.

Moe, a Renee's Rescues dog, will play in Puppy Bowl XX.

"This is our first time applying to the Puppy Bowl since our inception in 2014," Martini said. "We are incredibly honored and humbled that Moe was chosen!"

Dominic and Vanessa are Brandywine Valley SPCA dogs. Like Moe, Dominic also came from the southern U.S. as part of Brandywine's Second Chance Program, which relocates animals at risk of euthanasia in overcrowded shelters.

Vanessa, who came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA as part of a Lewes hoarding case, will play in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Vanessa's story started in Lewes. She was seized as part of an August 2023 hoarding case, when she was just a tiny puppy. Clearly, she's all cleaned up and has left her past behind her.

In fact, Vanessa is one of 16 Puppy Bowl puppies, the "starting lineup," that are competing for the "Most Pupular" title in the "Pupularity Playoffs" online. You can vote here.

Brandywine Valley SPCA's Dominic will play in Puppy Bowl XX.

The Puppy Bowl is filmed in upstate New York, Smith said. Thanks to Brandywine's good relationship with Animal Planet, they were asked to bring 13 kittens this year, as well, she said.

Puppy Bowl XX will feature 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories. The pre-game show starts at 1 p.m. and the game at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, on Animal Planet.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

