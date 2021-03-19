3 domestic assault cases in Jasper County dismissed

Mar. 19—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony domestic assault charges that three defendants were facing when their victims did not show up to testify against them at preliminary hearings.

Isaac A. Mohr, 19, had been facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault in the punching of his girlfriend in the face and breaking her nose during an argument June 4 at their residence in Carthage. She told police that he slammed her into a refrigerator, and dragged her off a bed by her feet, causing her head to hit the floor before punching her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Derek R. Williams, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on counts of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a domestic disturbance Oct. 28 at his residence in Carterville.

Williams was accused of throwing his girlfriend to the floor and into walls and doors, choking her with his forearm and putting a handgun in her face and against her abdomen, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Deon A. Ivey, 24, of Joplin, was facing two counts of second-degree domestic assault, but they were dismissed due to an ex-girlfriend's unwillingness to testify against him concerning an alleged attack on her Feb. 8, 2020, in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in Ivey's case stated that he got upset with the ex-girlfriend and grabbed her by the throat and hauled her down a hallway and out a door onto a breezeway, where he slammed her to the deck, knocking her unconscious.