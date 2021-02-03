The 3 drugstore skin products Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez uses to get glowing skin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attending a vote on January 9, 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared three drugstore products she loves on Twitter.

Two of her choices were CeraVe products, a fan-favorite among dermatologists.

We spoke to dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel about the quality of Ocasio-Cortez's drugstore picks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's skincare routine has gotten praise across the board, from dermatologists to investigative reporters.

Last week, Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, asking what she uses in her day-to-day routine.

"I don't mean to state the obvious but besides being compassionate, articulate and brilliant, @AOC is drop dead gorgeous and what moisturizer is she using okay I'm done," Guerrero tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez replied, and, judging by the replies, she surprised many by name-checking low-cost drugstore products from CeraVe and Ilia Beauty.

We asked Dr. Howard Sobel, a New York City-based dermatologist, to review Ocasio-Cortez's drugstore picks and tell us whether they're worth a trip to your local CVS.

Ocasio-Cortez uses vitamin C face serum by CeraVe - a 'great' option, according to Sobel

CeraVe is a well-known brand and a bit of a cult favorite among dermatologists. Sobel says Ocasio-Cortez's vitamin C serum is no exception.

Vitamin C serums are anti-aging, give the skin a more glowing appearance, and help even out your complexion. Sobel told Insider Ocasio-Cortez's serum choice is great because, in addition to vitamin C, it contains hyaluronic acid.

Hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture, which can be even more beneficial for anti-aging.

"This vitamin C serum is lightweight and will help the skin feel hydrated and leaves your skin soft, radiant, and glowing," Sobel said.

Her go-to tinted sunscreen is good for any time of year

In a video for Vogue, Ocasio-Cortez said she follows up her serum with a moisturizer and then tops it with her next drugstore pick: CeraVe's Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF30.

Sobel told Insider he would recommend this product to clients because it is a mineral sunscreen that uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to block the sun's rays. The finish is also non-greasy, making it friendly for people with oilier complexions.

In general, Sobel said a common mistake people make with their skincare routine is not including enough SPF or sun protection, which can damage your skin in the long run.

Ocasio-Cortez finishes with Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF40 Foundation

Sobel said Ocasio-Cortez's Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF40 Foundation is a great addition to the routine as it contains zinc oxide to provide additional protection from the sun and hyaluronic acid to provide additional moisture.

However, Sobel said it is important to remember that even if a foundation has some sun protection, it's important to still use sunscreen under it to act as a full barrier to any UV rays.

He also recommends using a moisturizer under the foundation, rather than just relying on the hyaluronic acid in the makeup.

The verdict

Overall, Sobel told Insider all of Ocasio-Cortez's drugstore picks are great items to recommend to clients. He's especially please with the amount of sun protection in her routine.

"SPF is necessary in every season, no matter if the sun is out or not. In winter months, the sun's rays are still strong enough to cause damage," Sobel said. "Many don't think about how the sun's rays can actually come in through the window. You can never have too much SPF!"

