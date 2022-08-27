3 Dutch soldiers shot outside Indianapolis hotel, 2 in critical condition

Three Dutch soldiers were shot and injured in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Indianapolis police responded to an incident at the Hampton Inn in Indianapolis’ entertainment district around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were later taken to area hospitals.

The Netherlands Ministry of Defense released a statement around 10:30 a.m. ET confirming the incident and saying that one victim was in critical condition, but the other two were “conscious and approachable.”

However, local media reported that two of the men were in critical condition, citing Indianapolis police.

According to local television station WXIN-TV, the Indiana National Guard said that the three victims had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and were visiting the city on their time off.

“The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day,” the Guard said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time.”

Authorities said they believe that the incident happened as the result of a fight between the three victims and another person.

No arrests have been made.