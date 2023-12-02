These 3 eateries to open in the Orlando area in 2024

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Here in Central Florida, we love our barbeque, bagels and coffee, so patrons are likely to flock to three new spots opening soon.

Americans are spending more on going out to eat and drink, which could explain why so many new eateries are opening locally. Revenue keeps climbing, with seven straight months of growth.

4 Rivers has leased 4,725 square feet at Downtown Middleton, an anchor for a residential community adjacent The Villages retirement community. The company, which has headquarters in Winter Park, will open its 16th 4 Rivers Smokehouse restaurant there. The new neighborhood is intended to provide housing for the retirement community’s workforce and should bring a steady flow of customers to the barbecue joint. The opening date has not yet been announced.

