3 elderly people killed in crash with New Jersey school bus

An 86-year-old driver and her elderly passengers were killed in a crash with a school bus on Wednesday in Middlesex County, N.J.

The fatal collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m., when a 2011 Toyota Camry being driven by Ellen Brotman crashed with a South Brunswick High School bus carrying two teenage students, according to authorities.

The octogenarian driver was making a left turn off Route 130 at the time of the collision.

Brotman’s passengers, 87-year-old Alba Olivencia and 90-year-old Wilson Olivencia, reportedly sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead a short time later. Officials said the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries, while the students onboard —a 15-year-old and 17-year-old — were not hurt. They were reportedly picked up by their parents and driven home.

Related Articles

Route 30 near Stults Road was closed all night following the fatal crash as the South Brunswick Township Police Department investigated the scene.

Police Chief Raymond Hayducka expressed his condolences to the victims’ families while his office worked “to piece all the information together.”

The victims were all from Monroe, N.J., which is roughly halfway between New York City and Philadelphia.