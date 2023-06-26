3 elderly people stabbed to death in home in Boston suburb

NEWTON, Mass. — The Nonantum neighborhood of Newton, Massachusetts, is on high alert after police say three elderly people were killed inside a home Sunday morning. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said there is evidence of forced entry at the home and the victims suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

"We are asking people to remain vigilant," Ryan said. "Lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that."

The person or people responsible for the deaths have not been caught.

At 10:14 a.m. Sunday, a person who knew the victims called 911 to report that three people, believed to be residents of the home, were found dead.

The names of the three victims have not been released. Ryan said two of the victims were a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

Three elderly people were found dead inside a home on Broadway Street in Newton / Credit: CBS Boston

Early Sunday morning there was an attempted break-in at a home about a half mile from the murder scene. It is not known if the two incidents are related.

Ryan also asked residents that if they hear or see something suspicious, to call the Newton Police immediately. "Don't wait until the morning to report that to us. Call tonight," Ryan said.

Residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville area are asked to check their home security video for anything unusual. There will be an increased police presence in the neighborhood likely until someone is caught.



"You never know what's going to happen to us," said one neighbor familiar with the family, who did not want to go on camera fearing for their safety. That neighbor told CBS Boston station WBZ the three victims are related.



"I knew the whole family. They're very close," the neighbor said.

According to those in the tight-knit community, the victims were deeply connected to the local church and their absence at Sunday's mass worried neighbors.



"These were churchgoing people. The only reason they were found is because they weren't in church and somebody came to see if they were OK," neighbor Robin Dickey said.

A local priest provided comfort to the community Sunday while investigators worked to figure out what happened inside the home.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said extra officers and dispatchers have been brought in.

"I am very concerned with such a violent crime taking place and whereas this individual, individuals are still at large," Carmichael said. "We do really emphasize again be vigilant, pay attention to what is happening in the neighborhoods."

