UPDATE 3: eLearning again Thursday for West Vigo after fire

Nov. 29—Cleanup, repairs and safety inspections were underway Wednesday at West Vigo High School as officials continued assessing the facility after a Tuesday night fire that significantly damaged an advanced manufacturing classroom.

Classes and activities at the high school/middle school campus remained on hold as school officials sought sign-offs on matters such as air quality and electrical integrity.

Meanwhile, officials announced an e-learning day Thursday for West Vigo Middle School, West Vigo High School and West Vigo's Vikes & Tykes.

While clean-up and restoration efforts continued Wednesday, "The building has not been cleared or determined safe for students and staff yet," said Katie Shane, VCSC chief communications officer.

VCSC administrators consulted with Environmental Management Services and the Vigo County Health Department about returning to and achieving air quality standards, she said.

Meanwhile, electricians continue to run new wiring in the affected areas, which will be inspected before use.

In addition, high school custodians continue to work diligently to scrub the entire building. Cafeteria staff are cleaning up soot that was left behind by the smoke, so the area is ready for preparing, serving, and consuming breakfasts and lunches, Shane said.

Plans for classes on Friday "are still uncertain, but the VCSC will continue to keep updates coming as we receive them," she said.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent Chris Himsel stated, "We will not return to the building until we have confidence from the inspectors that those aspects are safe for individuals to return."

Wednesday was an eLearning day for both the high school and middle school.

Cause of the fire was still being determined, but it was accidental, Himsel said he was told by fire officials.

The fire, which started about 8 p.m. Tuesday, was quickly extinguished, with multiple fire departments assisting Sugar Creek.

The fire was in a high school advanced manufacturing classroom, and there was some damage to adjacent rooms. The advanced manufacturing room had significant damage from the fire, smoke and from water used to extinguish the fire.

"Overall in the big picture of the building, there is not much damage," said Himsel.

"The Green Dome is in good shape" but smoky, he added in regard to the school's hallmark gym.

Because of fire, smoke and water damage, inspectors had to check electrical systems, air quality issues and HVAC impact, the superintendent said. Himsel said it was still too early to specify a dollar estimate of damages, but the district will be working with its insurers.

The district could not yet say when in-school classes might resume, but Himsel said he hoped it would be "sooner rather than later." The community will be kept informed, he added.

Himsel noted that a new state law does limit the number of eLearning days for schools, but there also is a waiver process for emergencies.

"We'll be in communication with the Indiana Department of Education, letting them know we had an emergency," he said. "We are hopeful we can get waivers for these days and these don't count against us."

The district wants to preserve as many eLearning days as possible in the event they are needed for winter weather events.

The district is working in cooperation with fire officials as well as county and state officials. It also has brought in Duke Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Crown Electric to assist.

"We do have independent, outside people coming in and investigating this, and we're doing our own investigation and inspections," Himsel said.

He thanked all those who responded, including Sugar Creek, New Goshen and Honey Creek fire departments; Duke Energy and CenterPoint Energy; as well as custodians, district staff, administrators and other members of the West Vigo community.

"We are very fortunate no one was hurt," Himsel said. Custodians were in the building at the time of the fire and alerted 911, fire and district officials.

John Newport, VCSC chief operating officer for facilities, noted that the high school's roof structure was not damaged. A roofing company came Wednesday to inspect.

The school's ceiling tiles, which are fire retardant, kept things from spreading to the roofing structure, Newport said.

