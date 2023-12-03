3 elk shot, left to waste south of Tri-Cities off Hwy 395, reports Oregon State Police

Three Rocky Mountain elk have been shot and left to waste in Eastern Oregon just south of the Tri-Cities, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP received a report Nov. 27 of two elk left in a dry creek bed near Lexington, Ore., in Morrow County. Troopers believe they were killed in late November.

On Oct. 4 a bull elk was reported shot and left in Umatilla County, the OSP also announced on Thursday.

Troopers determined that the elk had been killed about 100 yards from Highway 395 south of Pendleton and abandoned on Highway 74, about four miles west of Highway 395.

Both Umatilla and Morrow counties are next to Benton County, Wash.

The OSP Fish and Wildlife Division is asking anyone with information to call 800-452-7888 or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

A cash reward and hunting preference points may be available if information leads to an arrest.

According to Protect Oregon’s Wildlife, about 300 big game animals are killed illegally each year.

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help to find who shot and left this bull elk to waste in Umatilla County. Oregon State Police