3 employees dead, including gunman, in shooting at Memphis postal center

Three employees were killed in a shooting Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

"The shooter is one of three employees deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Lisa-Anne Culp, a spokeswoman for the FBI's field office in Memphis.

The employees' identities have not been announced, and a motive for the shootings at the East Lamar Carrier Annex was not revealed. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating.

The Postal Inspection Service said in a statement that the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Memphis police were assisting.

The U.S. Postal Service said it was "saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis."

"Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved," it said in a statement.

Memphis police tweeted Tuesday afternoon that they had responded to a shooting at the annex but that "there are no active threats."