3 employees at hospital in Carthage recognized during conference

Ada Bair, Jill Schlatter and Sadena Jackson of Memorial Hospital were recognized as award winners at a recent conference in Florida.

Bair, who is the CEO of Memorial Hospital, received the Founder's Award, which is presented to the one who best exemplifies the principles of service excellence through their actions and leadership. According to a news release, this award illustrates Bair's commitment to elevating healthcare standards and nurturing a culture of excellence.

Ada Bair

The press release notes, “Bair has consistently championed the values of integrity, compassion, and innovation, steering the hospital towards new heights of patient-centric care and operational excellence. Her visionary approach and profound dedication to service have set a remarkable standard for our entire healthcare community.”

Schlatter and Jackson were each recognized as Summit Award recipients. According to the release, the Summit Award is awarded to qualified, innovative, progressive individuals, teams and healthcare facilities that have made outstanding progress toward improving the patient experience and staff engagement.

Schlatter is Director of Diagnostic Imaging and earned her award for OASIS Team Captain. She is the manager for work and responsibilities through the OASIS (Organizationally Advanced Service Improvement System) teams in the Memorial Hospital organization.

Jill Schlatter

According to the news release, “Schlatter displays strong leadership and organizational skills. She is very creative and puts her all into her projects by assisting team members to ensure all the goals of the project she and her team are working on are met.”

Jackson is the director of Emergency Services/Education and earned her award for Empowering Manager.

According to a release, “Jackson displays outstanding characteristics, such as being incredibly present with her staff and assisting them in making decisions by taking on new responsibilities. She also loves to search for continuous learning opportunities for employees to reach their full potential. Jackson exemplifies exceptional leadership skills, is a positive role model for staff and peers."

Sadena Jackson

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Bair, Schlatter, Jackson receive awards at national conference