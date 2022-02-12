3 escaped inmates from Tennessee were found in the Wilmington area. Here's what we know.

Three escaped inmates from Tennessee were found in the Wilmington area.

Three inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail last week turned up in the Wilmington area.

Two of the inmates, Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, were located deceased after they allegedly robbed a Sneads Ferry convenience store, stole a car and led police on a chase through four counties that ended in a crash in Brunswick early Saturday morning.

The third escapee, 50-year-old Johnny "Shane" Brown, was captured Thursday night in a Wilmington apartment.

Here's what we know about these men and how they found their way from Tennessee to Wilmington.

SBI awaiting autopsy results for two inmates

Carr and Sarver were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Speedway Convenience Store in Sneads Ferry around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, two men tied up the store's clerk at gunpoint. The clerk was not injured, but the suspects stole money from the store's register and safe before fleeing in the clerk's car.

The car was seen driving by the convenience store after authorities arrived on scene, and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

Several agencies assisted as the pursuit traveled through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

According to Navassa Police Chief Darryll DeCotis, the pursuit ended around 6 a.m. in Navassa. DeCotis said Navassa police did not assist with the pursuit, they only arrived on scene after the vehicle crashed.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the two men died after the pursuit. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the manner of death.

DeCotis said he was not aware of the third escaped inmate, Brown, being involved in the case.

SBI is investigating Saturday's pursuit.

Third inmate arrested in Wilmington

With assistance from the Wilmington Police Department, U.S. Marshals located and apprehended Brown at an apartment near S. 16th and Dock streets around 9 p.m. Thursday without incident.

Wilmington police said an investigation is ongoing. According to an update on the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Brown is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office did not respond to an inquiry Friday regarding the suspects' connection to the Wilmington area.

Three men escape Tennessee jail through air vent

According to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in Sullivan County, Tennessee, the three men escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 by accessing an air vent in the ceiling of their cell and escaping through the roof.

Carr was jailed on charges of second degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence; Sarver was charged with identity and auto theft, among others.

Brown faced several charges, including harassment, aggravated stalking and domestic violence.

According to a statement from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, the jail conducted an internal review of the incident "in hopes of preventing this from happening again."

Cassidy said all vents had been inspected and measures to further secure them had been taken.

"While we cannot release specifics about our operational patterns for the safety of our staff, we can say that a combination of facility failure and human error resulted in the inmates being able to escape in the manner that they did," he said. "I want the public to know that we do not take this incident lightly."

On Sunday, the sheriff's office said an investigation indicated the three inmates may have been in the Pulaski, Virginia area, which is more than 300 miles north of Wilmington.

