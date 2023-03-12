3 escaped teens from Wilder Youth Development Center spotted as police continues search

A view of the sign outside the the John S. Wilder Youth Development Center off Highway 59 in Somerville, Tennessee.

Law enforcement is on the search for three teens, all 17 years old, who escaped from Wilder Youth Development Center in West Tennessee.

Tennessee Department of Children's Services staff discovered three teens escaped Saturday evening from the Wilder Youth Development Center in the town of Somerville in Fayette County, according to a Sunday email to The Commercial Appeal from Alex Denis, DCS Director of Communications.

DCS then notified local law enforcement of the missing teens.

"We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials until they are apprehended," Denis said in the email.

Teens apparently spotted by nearby resident

Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia said a resident called the office at 9:35 p.m. Saturday regarding three males who ran through the resident's backyard. The sheriff's office called Wilder Youth Development Center and asked if any children were missing, Garcia said.

Garcia said Wilder staff was not aware of missing youth and would do a headcount.

At about 10:10 p.m., the youth center called the sheriff's office and said three teens were missing.

"While searching the area, deputies were flagged down at 12:17 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Jackson Road by a resident stating his Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen," Garcia said. "At 11:03 p.m. a (license plate recognition) camera showed the stolen vehicle westbound on Highway 64 in Shelby County."

The three that escaped are all 17 years old and are still at large, Garcia said.

The Somerville Police Department posted Saturday afternoon on Facebook that the Fayette County Sheriff's Office alerted people to "be on the look out for 3 escapees from Wilder Youth Development Center."

Somerville police describes the three male teens as dressed in gray jogging pants and gray shirts. The missing teens were last seen in the area of Jefferson Drive and Armory Road, the police department said.

The Wilder youth center has a history of teens escaping from the facility, investigations into abuse and poor conditions at the center.

Police are asking for residents to call 911 or 901-465-3456 if the teens are spotted.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Police search for teen escapees from Wilder Youth Development Center