3 ex-Minneapolis cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing

Chinese authorities have confirmed that the high-profile case of a chained woman that was found inside a hut in the eastern Jiangsu Province was trafficked multiple times. After weeks of public outrage and requests for a thorough investigation, the chained Chinese woman seen in a viral video, whose real name has now been identified as Xiao Huamei, was found to have been trafficked from Yagu village in Yunnan Province. Xiao, who was born in 1977, was married in 1995 and later divorced in 1997 before a woman, identified as Sang, brought her to Jiangsu Province to supposedly help her seek medical treatment and find her a new husband; however, Sang tricked and sold her to a man in Donghai County for 5,000 yuan (approximately $790) in 1998, according to ABC News.