3 ex-Minneapolis cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing
- George FloydAfrican American man who was a victim of police violence in the United States, killed by Derek Chauvin
Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing.