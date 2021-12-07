3 to face attempted murder, arson and burglary charges in Pocomoke City case

Detectives obtained arrest warrants Tuesday for three New Church, Virginia, residents set to face attempted murder, arson and burglary charges in Pocomoke City.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office said investigators identified 46-year-old Wendy Dawn Taylor, 45-year-old Gary Joseph Fleig and 54-year-old Coy Edward Bailey as the suspects in a Dec. 3 incident that started as a burglary at a Pocomoke City home.

All three individuals are in custody in Accomack County awaiting extradition to Maryland on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

First-degree arson

Use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

First- and third-degree burglary

Theft

Investigators have also connected the trio to other crimes in Worcester County, according to the sheriff's office, that are still under investigation, with charges expected in the near future.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, which took charge of the Pocomoke City case, has also been working with law enforcement in Virginia to determine Taylor, Fleig and Bailey's "involvement in similar crimes" in Accomack County.

Background: Pocomoke burglary, assault investigated for possible link to Va. suspicious death case

Background: Suspicious death in Accomack County fire investigated as possible homicide: Police

In the Pocomoke City incident, deputies responded Dec. 3 to a home where a burglary had been reported. The sheriff's office said the victim told deputies a blue Ford sedan with Virginia registration was in the driveway when he arrived home.

An unknown woman approached the victim asking for gas. The victim said he noticed an unknown man leave the house with a television as the victim went to get gas from the garage, according to the sheriff's office.

An altercation then happened. The sheriff's office said the victim reported he was assaulted and briefly lost consciousness. As he regained consciousness, the victim saw a suspect approach with a handgun.

The victim ran from the suspect, who fired the gun three times, according to the sheriff's office. The suspects fled in the blue Ford sedan with a second unknown man.

The victim went inside the house to call police, according to the sheriff's office, and discovered one of the suspects had tried to set the home on fire. The victim was able to put the flames out before help arrived.

The sheriff's office said Monday investigators working the Pocomoke City case were also in contact with Virginia law enforcement to confirm whether the case is related to the discovery of a body after a weekend house fire in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police said the fire occurred Saturday, Dec. 4, at a home in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway. Firefighters who responded to the blaze learned there was someone still in the home.

The New Church Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company responded to a fire at this home in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway in Accomack County, Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The body of a 62-year-old man was found inside the home, and Virginia State Police said the case is being handled as a suspicious death, possible homicide and arson investigation.

Investigators found the body of a 62-year-old man inside, according to police. The case is being handled as a suspicious death, possible homicide and arson investigation.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office and Ocean City Police Department Forensic Crime Unit aided the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation in the Pocomoke City case.

“As a result of the combined efforts of all agencies involved in this investigation, it was a true testament of our commitment in making Worcester County a safe place to live. I commend the extraordinary efforts of all of the investigators to bring this specific investigation to a successful conclusion,” Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said in a statement.

