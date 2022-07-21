3 face attempted murder charges after shots fired at car with child, two others inside, police say

Three people face attempted murder charges after shots were allegedly fired at a car with a child inside.

On July 12, two victims told police they had been shot at while driving on Millbranch Road, according to an affidavit.

One of the victims said her nephew, a child, was in the car at the time.

The victim said she received a phone call from her sister to help her move property out of a residence.

The sister and another woman, identified as Derrica Maclin, 22, had reportedly been involved in an argument before the victim arrived, police said.

After moving the items, the victims were driving southbound on Millbranch when a black Hyundai Elantra pulled up beside them.

A man sat on the passenger door frame and fired approximately 10 shots at the victim’s car, police said.

Maclin was allegedly hanging out the rear passenger window shouting as the man was shooting.

The victim’s car was not hit and no one was injured.

The tag number off the suspects’ vehicle showed registration to Rakiya Maclin, police said.

On July 18, the victim identified Derrica Maclin, and identified the shooter as Dorian Gwynn, 23. Rakiya Maclin, 24, was identified as the driver.

On July 20, police arrested Derrica Maclin in the 3400 block of Briar Park Drive.

Rakiya Maclin was arrested in the 700 block of Raines Road.

Both were taken to Jail East, records show.

Gwynn was also arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.

All three are charged with 3 counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Gwynn is additionally charged with employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, records show.





