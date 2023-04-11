3 face charges in connection to fatal Tampa drive-by shooting

Tampa police have arrested three men in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting earlier this year in the College Hill-Belmont Heights neighborhood.

Cornelious Mack, 28, was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in the Jan. 31 shooting of 26-year-old Edward Edwards III, records show.

Waltonio Sandigo McFadden, 22, was arrested Thursday on a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder.

Investigators used video surveillance footage, cell phone records, license plate readers and the GPS system on a rental car to link Mack, McFadden and two other men to the shooting, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

The shooting happened about 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of East 24th Avenue and North Ybor Street. Police responded to the area after the city’s Shot Spotter system detected more than 20 gunshots, according to the affidavits.

Officers found Edwards lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a local hospital later that day.

Investigators found 26 spent rifle shell casings on the ground in the area.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store and images from a city license plate reader indicated the suspects were in a white Nissan Altima with a stolen license plate. Detectives learned the 2020 Altima had been rented from Hertz earlier in January.

When police stopped the Altima on Feb. 1, McFadden was driving, according to the affidavits. He refused to provide a statement and was released, but police impounded the car, which had McFadden’s cell phone inside.

The investigation found that Mack took part in stealing the license plate, placed it on the Altima, installed dark tint on the car and rode around with McFadden and another man to search for Edwards. When they found Edwards that morning, the affidavits state, Mack shot him with a rifle from the back seat of the car.

McFadden also helped steal the license plate, install dark tint on the Altima and picked up Mack and another man before the shooting, according to police.

Story continues

The affidavits name a third suspect who was in the Altima at the time of the shooting. The Tampa Bay Times is not naming him because it did not appear Tuesday that he has been arrested or charged in connection to the case.

A fourth man, Santonio Simmons, 46, faces a charge of tampering with evidence in a capital felony case after investigators determined that he helped the men wash and vacuum the Altima after the shooting.

No suspected motive is included in the affidavits. McFadden and Simmons declined to give statements. Police had not located Mack to interview him at the time the warrant affidavits were written.

At the time of his arrest, Mack was already out on bail on charges of armed cocaine trafficking, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer without violence, records show. He was being held in the Hillsborough County jail without bail Tuesday.

McFadden and Simmons were on probation at the time of their arrests and also were being held without bail.

Edwards was a Tampa native and a father of two, according to his obituary.